Flycity: Building Dream Homes with Creative Design

Flycity is committed to make every worldwide family to enjoy a comfortable home with creative design and the best price.

NJ, USA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who is Flycity?

Inspired by the dynamic energy of city life, each piece in Flycity is a testament to the brand's commitment to marrying form and function in perfect harmony. Flycity has a team of visionary designers with a passion for pushing the boundaries of conventional design and produce the furniture with their own factory so that each piece is in elegant look, affordable price and durable quality. At the first beginning, Flycity dedicated to selling on Amazon, Ali Express, Walmart and other platforms since 2008. In the past 16 years, Flycity has built 10 more brands in Europe and North America and got 300 thousands global reviews, reached 500 thousands happy families and 20 countries.

For Our Home, Our Planet

Flycity always paying attention to sustainability of our earth. They use wood certified by organizations such as the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) or the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC) to ensure it comes from responsibly managed forests. Reclaimed Wood: Incorporate reclaimed or recycled wood to reduce the demand for new timber and minimize waste. Alternative Materials: Consider using rapidly renewable materials like bamboo, which grows faster than traditional hardwoods, or other sustainable alternatives such as recycled metal or plastic.

Flycity in 2024

Until this day in 2024, Flycity collaborates with more than 200 influencers on many mainstream media platforms, such as TikTok, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. They have launched many new furniture products, opened a Tiktok store, and improving the landing page of Flycity website. In August, they launched a new product, Flycity Rotating Bookshelf, which became a popular product in the bookshelf category on TikTok. Sold more than 200 pieces in the US within 24hrs until they had no excess inventory.

Summer Deals Event---Save up to $60💥

In order to thank customers for their long-term support, Flycity is launching the 2024 Flycity Summer Deals. They have selected some of the most popular products and offered customers at very favorable prices.

Click the link below to check various best selling products. The discount can reach up to $60!

www.flycitymall.com/collections/summer-deals

For more information, please contact:

contact@flycitymall.com

For business collaboration and inquiry, please contact:

mia@flycitymall.com