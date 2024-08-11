Submit Release
Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade signs new Air Service Agreement with Vanuatu.

 

Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon Peter Shanel Agovaka signed a Memorandum of Understanding with his Vanuatu counterpart Hon. Matai Seremaiah Nawalu, on a timebound Air Services between the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu.

The signing took place on the margins of the Forum Foreign Ministers meeting in Suva, Fiji this morning.

Minister Agovaka expressed another milestone in the Aviation sector  through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Minister Agovaka acknowledged the special bond between the Republic of Vanuatu and Solomon Islands, and applauds the deepened friendship that binds its people, living in two countries that are permanently connected by geography.

He thanked the Deputy Prime Minister and the government of the Republic of Vanuatu, for their unwavering commitment to strengthening the relationship between Vanuatu and Solomon Islands.

–MFAET PRESS RELEASE.

