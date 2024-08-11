Submit Release
News Search

There were 99 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,965 in the last 365 days.

Health Minister visits and donates medicine to Kirakira hospital

Health Minister visits and donates medicine to Kirakira hospital

 

The Minister for Health and Medical Services, Hon. Paul Bosawai visited and donated much-needed medical drugs to Kirakira Hospital on Monday.

Hon. Bosawai was part of the Prime Minister’s delegation to the Makira-Ulawa 2nd Appointed Day celebrations and used the opportunity to visit the hospital.

He toured various wards and facilities while witnessing and listening to the immediate needs of the hospital from the Provincial Health Director John Harara and departmental staff.

During his interactions with the Director and hospital staff, Hon. Bosawai encouraged them to make a rapid stocktake of their urgent needs so that he could seek support to address them.

Several urgent improvements, including wards, beddings, laundry facilities, a standby generator, dental equipment, x-ray and radiology facilities, and training, were identified during the tour.

Minister Bosawai assured the hospital authorities that his immediate task is to ensure these needs and challenges are fixed.

He concluded his tour by handing over emergency drug supplies to the hospital pharmacy department.

ENDS///

Minister Bosowai visiting the Dental Department

Minister Bosowai visiting the Radiology Department

You just read:

Health Minister visits and donates medicine to Kirakira hospital

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more