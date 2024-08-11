Makira-Ulawa Premier Outlines Vision and Priorities

The Premier of Makira-Ulawa Province, Hon. Stanley Siapu has outlined his Provincial Government’s focus and priorities for the next four years during celebrations marking the Province’s Second Appointed Day in Kirakira on Monday 4th August.

Premier Siapu said the vision of his Peoples Alliance for Change, Reform, and Advancement (PACRA) Government is grounded on the theme of “Building a Prosperous and Happy Makira Ulawa Province”.

The theme is a pillar that provides the roadmap for the Province’s strive toward realizing its potential for growth and prosperity by putting people and their resources at the frontline of development.

“The PACRA Government will embark on fundamental reforms and programs to empower the people of this province to steer them away from the “Dependency Syndrome” that is alarmingly infesting the rural populace, turning able into disabled,” Premier Siapu said.

The PACRA Government’s twelve priority areas include:

Exploring the Province’s Legal Competencies; Capacitate and Strengthen the Legislative Office; Re-establish and strengthen the Province’s Community Governance Regime; Embark on programs to empower people; Strengthen the Provinces Revenue Base; Embark on Infrastructure Development Programs; Forging foreign Sister – Sister Province Relationships; Establish and Legalize the Premier’s Secretariat; Pursue a Customary Land Registration & Land Use program; Instigate and pursue Fundamental Reform programs; Review and Capacitate the Provincial Public Service cadre; Prepare the Provincial Government to adopt the Federal Government System;

Details of the policy priorities will be outlined in the PACRA Government’s soon-to-launched policy document.

Premier Siapu highlighted that strengthening the above policy priorities will set the foundation for Makira-Ulawa Province to utilize its potential in Fisheries, Agriculture, Livestock, and Tourism.

