RSIPF Royals Rugby Team Receives Generous Support from RAPPP and SIAF

In a show of continued support to the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) involvement in sports, the RSIPF-AFP Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP) and the Solomons’ International Assistance Force (SIAF) delivered uniforms, playing boots, rugby balls and medical supplies to the RSIPF’s Royals Rugby Union Team.

RSIPF’s Assistant Commissioner, Simpson Pogeava, received the gift on behalf of the Royals Rugby Team from members of RAPPP and SIAF during a brief but significant ceremony at the Rove Police Headquarters today.

The much-needed support delivered to the Royals Rugby Team will enhance the team’s performance in the upcoming season.

This support follows a season of growth for the Royals. In the last season, coached by SIAF members Kele Nabukete and Stephen Richardson, the team made significant improvements.

Nabukete said the team has seen improvement with some members of the team even earning the honour of representing Solomon Islands at various sports during the Pacific Games in Honiara last year.

SIAF’s Acting Supt. Matt Lyddiard, who has been closely involved with the RSIPF sport teams, said it has been rewarding to see the RSIPF rugby team progressing.

“It was extremely rewarding to be involved with such a wonderful group of young men and women. Watching them apply the discipline and hard training they learned through rugby to graduate from the RSIPF Police Academy was an exceptional achievement. I was proud to bear witness to it,” Lyddiard said.

Assistant Commissioner Pogeava, a former rugby player himself, thanked RAPPP and SIAF for their continued support.

He said he believes this support will greatly contribute to the team’s success in the upcoming season and the future.

“The RSIPF Royals have always been more than just a team. It’s a symbol of discipline, unity and hard work. This support will undoubtedly help the Royals rugby team to build on last year’s results and continue to grow,” AC Pogeava said.

As the Royals rugby team prepares for the upcoming season, the gift from RAPPP and SIAF will significantly boost the team, not only in terms of equipment but also in morale.

RSIPF Assistant Commissioner, Simpson Pogeava, receiving the gift from SIAF Acting Supt. Matt Lyddiard, on behalf of the RSIPF Royals Rugby Union team, today.

RAPPP, AFP and SIAF with RSIPF members during the handing over ceremony.

RAPPP, AFP and SIAF with RSIPF members during the handing over ceremony at Rove today.

RSIPF Press