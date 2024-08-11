Governor Hochul Announces Emergency Assistance to Support Homeowners Impacted by the Remnants of Hurricane Debby

Information on Homeowners' Insurance – Additional information can be found at the Homeowners Resource Center on the Department of Financial Services' website at: http://www.dfs.ny.gov/consumer/home_resources.htm.

Department of Public Service

New York's utilities have approximately 6,600 workers available to engage in repair, and restoration efforts across New York State as a result of Friday’s severe weather event; which includes the following external contract workers: 500 external contract workers secured by NYSEG; 500 external contract workers secured by National Grid; and 60 external contract workers secured by Central Hudson. DPS staff continues to track utilities' work and ensure utilities shift additional staffing and resources to the hardest hit regions of the state as they repair the remaining infrastructure damage and restore all customers impacted by the storm.

Department of State

The Department of State is deploying staff from the Division of Building Standards and Codes to assist local officials with conducting building safety evaluations and assessments.

Thruway Authority

Thruway Authority staff is ready to respond to any flood related issues across the State with 671 operators and supervisors, small to medium sized excavators, plow/dump trucks, large loaders, portable VMS boards, portable light towers, smaller generators, smaller pumps and equipment hauling trailers, as well as signage and other traffic control devices available for any detours or closures. Variable Message Signs and social media are utilized to alert motorists of weather conditions on the Thruway.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

346 large and small dump trucks

63 loaders

34 trailers

6 vac trucks

13 excavators

7 brush chippers

100 chainsaws

22 aerial trucks

25 skid steers

86 portable generators

70 portable light units

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available to download for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to live traffic cameras, real-time traffic information and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails which provide the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway, follow @ThruwayTraffic on X, and visit thruway.ny.gov to see an interactive map showing traffic conditions for the Thruway and other New York State roadways.

New York State Police

State Police supported a DHSES request at the Binghamton/Vestal staging location and will supply a team consisting of 6 URT members, 1 airboat and 1 RHIB. Operations began Thursday night at 6:00 pm for 12-hour operational periods and conclude when no longer needed. State Police will be closely monitoring weather conditions and additional personnel will be deployed, as needed, to affected areas. State Police specialized vehicles, including four-wheel drive vehicles, utility task vehicles and boats are staged and ready for immediate response.

Department of Environmental Conservation

DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, Emergency Management staff, and regional staff are assessing critical infrastructure and areas impacted by the significant rainfall. Assets are deployed to assist with emergency responses in flood-damaged communities. Hikers remain advised to temporarily avoid all high-elevation trails and trails that cross rivers and streams. Hikers in the Adirondacks are encouraged to check the Adirondack Backcountry Information webpages for updates on trail conditions, seasonal road closures, and general recreation information.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. State Parks has placed seven sawyer crews on standby to assist with storm clean up. Park visitors should visit parks.ny.gov, check the free NY State Parks Explorer mobile app or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings and closings.