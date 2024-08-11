STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON CHINA AIR FORCE HARASSING PH PATROL AIRCRAFT

11 August 2024

The People's Liberation Army Air Force's reckless and provocative actions against our Philippine Air Force aircraft conducting lawful maritime patrols over Scarborough Shoal are unacceptable. They must be met with firm and decisive condemnation from the international community.

We urge the Chinese government to immediately stop this clear act of aggression and adhere to international law. This recent incident is a blatant violation of international aviation safety standards and the rights of all nations to carry out lawful maritime operations.

The dropping of flares in the path of the Philippine Air Force's NC-212i is an affront to our sovereignty. The Philippines has always advocated for peaceful and diplomatic solutions to territorial disputes with China and this incident undermines our efforts in de-escalating unnecessary tensions.

We will not be intimidated. We will continue to defend our sovereignty with resolve and determination while remaining committed to upholding the rule of law and promoting peace in the region.