NEW HAVEN BARRACKS/ DUI#2 and DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B5003581

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Brittani Barone

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: August 10, 2024 at 10:25 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sycamore Park on Vermont Route 116, Bristol, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2 and DLS

ACCUSED: Gabriel Litch

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 10, 2024 at approximately 22:25 pm, Troopers from the New Haven Barracks were on patrol in the area of Vermont Route 116 in Bristol. A check of Sycamore Park resulted in observing multiple occupied vehicles. Troopers made contact with the operator of one of the vehicles, who was identified as Gabriel Litch. While speaking with Litch, indicators of impairment were detected, and he was found to have a criminally suspended license. Litch was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI #2 and transported to the State Police New Haven Barracks for processing. Litch was processed and released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 08/26/2024 at 12:30 PM.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/26/2024 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Addison County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.