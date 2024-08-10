Submit Release
MPD Arrests Northwest Carjacking Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrests of a suspect in a Carjacking in Northwest.

On Friday, August 9, 2024, at approximately 9:47 p.m., the suspect approached the victim, who was sitting inside of his vehicle, in the 600 block of New York Avenue, Northwest. The suspect opened the driver side door of the vehicle and assaulted the victim while demanding his car keys. The suspect was unsuccessful in taking the vehicle then fled the scene. The victim was treated on scene by DC Fire and EMS for minor injuries.

Responding officers located the suspect. 31-year-old Antonio Byrd of no fixed address was placed under arrest and charged with Carjacking.

CCN: 24122296

###

