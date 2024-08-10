Employment and Labour condemns unsafe transportation of farmworkers following truck overturn incident

The Department of Employment and Labour has strongly condemned the continued use of unsafe transportation methods in the farming sector. This follows an incident in Bultfontein, Free State, where a truck carrying 60 farmworkers overturned. The truck, certified to carry only three passengers, was en route to Dri Hoek Farm when the accident occurred.

Provincial Chief Inspector Manelisi Luxande stated, “This incident is regrettable and could have been avoided if the employer had not acted recklessly and negligently by loading 60 workers into a truck certified for only three. The employer failed in their duty to ensure the safety of the employees, thus violating the Occupational Health and Safety Act.”

Labour Inspectors immediately issued a prohibition notice to the employer for operating machinery in an illegal and dangerous manner. This notice mandates the cessation of all operations until safety issues are addressed. Further inspections regarding compliance with labour legislation by the employer are currently underway.

