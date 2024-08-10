MEC Anton Bredell signs Letter of Intent with Finnish Government on cooperation

The Western Cape Government (WCG) today signed a Letter of Intent with the Embassy of Finland, representing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Finland, to establish a collaborative framework aimed at upgrading water infrastructure, improving access to clean and safe water, and stimulating upskilling and job creation in the Western Cape. “We are excited to exchange ideas and learn from Finland, as current and future water security is a key strategic priority for our government,” Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning said.

The Letter of Intent between the WCG and the Embassy of the Republic of Finland is signed within the context of an existing Memorandum of Understanding between the Governments of South Africa and Finland on cooperation in the field of water resource management that was signed in March 2023.

In the interest of strengthening cooperation efforts, a joint working group, under the strategic guidance of the Chief Director: Environmental Sustainability within the Western Cape Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, the Chief Director: Municipal Performance Monitoring and Support within the Western Cape Department of Local Government, and the Finnish Water Forum has been established.

According to Minister Bredell, the collaboration with the Finnish Water Forum holds several potential benefits for the Western Cape:

It will allow for the exchange of information on the latest infrastructure technology and digital water solutions available to both parties.

It will give the Western Cape access to sophisticated water quality monitoring systems developed by partner companies of the Finnish Water Forum.

The Western Cape will be able to learn from Finland’s experience with innovative wastewater treatment technology.

The collaboration aims to develop green infrastructure projects that support natural water cycles and ecosystems whilst promoting advanced nature-based solutions.

The collaboration will help build a skilled workforce in the water sector, thus creating employment opportunities and economic growth.

“In addition to the above benefits, this Letter of Intent will strengthen bilateral relations between the Western Cape Government and the Republic of Finland, fostering a long-term partnership that can grow beyond water management,” Minister Bredell said.

