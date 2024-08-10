Employment and Labour on postponement of service delivery week in Hammanskraal

The Department of Employment and Labour wishes to inform all its clients and members of the public in Hammanskraal and surrounding areas that the Service Delivery week, which was scheduled to take place on 09 – 10 August 2024 has been postponed.

This postponement is attributed to the electrical maintenance work to be undertaken at the State Information Technology Agency (SITA), Centurion Data Centre with effect from 16:00 on Thursday, 08 August 2024 until 23:00 on Sunday, 11 August 2024. As a result of this maintenance work, the services hosted within the SITA Centurion Data Centre will not be accessible during the planned downtime.

These services include:

Wide Area Network (WAN) connectivity;

Network Monitoring System (NMS);

Internet;

SITA Cloud Foundation Infrastructure (CFI); and

Mainframe, including BAS, Persal and Logis etc.

After careful assessment of the planned maintenance, the Department of Employment and Labour concluded that proceeding with Service Delivery week on 09-10 August 2024 without the availability of these services will not be in the best interest of our clients and community of Hammanskraal. As a consequence, the Department will continue with the Service Delivery week on 02-06 September 2024.

The Department wishes to apologise for the inconvenience caused by this postponement.

For more information and media inquiries, kindly contact:

Mishack Magakwe

Provincial Communication Officer: Gauteng

Cell: 082 908 1828

E-mail: Mishack.Magakwe@labour.gov.za