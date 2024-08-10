First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijan rhythmic gymnastics team in group exercises

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated the rhythmic gymnastics team in group exercises for achieving a historic result at the Summer Olympic Games on her social media accounts.

"Kudos! I am proud of you! Dear gymnasts, the progress achieved through your hard work, perseverance and desire to be the best is evident! Thank you for your skill, determination to win and the elegant execution of the most complex elements! I wish you new victories and achievements! I love you!"