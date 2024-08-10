New tool empowers pavement life-cycle decision-making while reducing data c...

Roads are the backbone of our society and economy, taking people and goods across distances long and short. They are a staple of the built environment, taking up nearly 2.8 million lane-miles (or 4.6 million lane-kilometers) of the United States’ surface area.

These same roads have a considerable life-cycle environmental impact, having been associated with over 75 megatons of greenhouse gases (GHG) each year over the past three decades in the United States. That is equivalent to the emissions of a gasoline-powered passenger vehicle traveling over 190 billion miles, or circling the Earth more than 7.5 million times, each year. By 2050, it is estimated that pavement sector emissions will decrease by 14% due to improvements like cement clinker replacement, but it is possible to extract a 65% reduction through measures like investing in materials and maintenance practices to make road networks stiffer and smoother, meaning they require less energy to drive on. As a practical example, consider that in 2022, vehicles in the United States collectively drove 3.2 trillion miles. If the average surface roughness of all pavements were improved by 1%, there would be 190 million tons of CO2 saved each year.

One of the challenges to achieving greater GHG reductions is data scarcity, making it difficult for decision makers to evaluate the environmental impact of roads across their whole life cycle, comprising the emissions associated with the production of raw materials to construction, use, maintenance and repair, and finally demolition or decommissioning. Data scarcity and the complexity of calculation would make analyzing the life cycle environmental impacts of pavements prohibitively expensive, preventing informed decisions on what materials to use and how to maintain them. Today’s world is one of rapid change, with shifting weather and traffic patterns presenting new challenges for roads.

“Conducting pavement LCA is costly and labor-intensive, so many assessments simplify the process using fixed values for input parameters or only focus on upfront emissions from materials production and construction. However, conducting LCA with fixed input values fails to account for uncertainties and variations, which may lead to unreliable results. In this novel streamlined framework, we embrace and control the uncertainty in pavement LCA. This helps understand the minimum amount of data required to achieve a robust decision” notes Haoran Li, a postdoc at CSHub and the study’s lead author.

By keeping the uncertainty under control, the CSHub team develops a structured data underspecification framework that prioritizes collecting data on the factors that have the greatest influence over pavement’s life-cycle environmental impacts.

“Typically, multiple pavement stakeholders, like designers, materials engineers, contractors, etc., need to provide extensive input data for conducting an LCA and comparing the environmental impacts of different pavement types,” says Hessam AzariJafari, deputy director of the CSHub and a co-author on the study. “These individuals are involved at different stages of a pavement project and none of them will have the necessary inputs for conducting a pavement LCA.”