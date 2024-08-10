RE: Roadway Closure - VT Rte 100 near Warren Falls

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 100 near Warren Falls will be down to one lane due to trees in the roadway, the roadway is passable. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

Please drive carefully.

From: Campbell, Shelly via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Friday, August 9, 2024 8:07 PM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: Roadway Closure - VT Rte 100 near Warren Falls

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.