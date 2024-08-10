RE: Roadway Closure - VT Rte 100 near Warren Falls
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 100 near Warren Falls will be down to one lane due to trees in the roadway, the roadway is passable. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
Please drive carefully.
VT Route 100 near Warren Falls will be shut down due to trees in the roadway, the roadway in impassable currently. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
