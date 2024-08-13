Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,529 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,198 in the last 365 days.

Moment Merge Revolutionizes Event Video Editing with User-Generated Content

Video Editing Service for Weddings and Events

DIY Videos for Events

Moment Merge is excited to announce its official launch, offering an innovative approach to capturing and preserving memories through user-generated content.

REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moment Merge, a groundbreaking video editing service, specializes in transforming cellphone footage into stunning, professionally edited video stories, providing a unique solution for weddings, corporate events, and special occasions.

About Moment Merge
Founded by experienced professionals with over half a decade of expertise in videography and video editing, Moment Merge empowers customers to create authentic and memorable video stories from their events. The service allows users to gather video clips from their guests or colleagues, offering multiple perspectives that add depth and personality to the final product.

How It Works

Moment Merge’s process is simple and user-friendly:
Capture the Moments: Attendees film key moments using their cellphones.
Share with Ease: Users upload their clips using a shared folder link or QR code provided by Moment Merge. The QR code can be conveniently printed on table cards, posters, or invitations.

Receive a Video Story: Moment Merge’s professional editors compile and enhance the footage into a cohesive, cinematic video, ensuring that every important moment is beautifully presented.

Special Launch Offer

To celebrate the launch, Moment Merge is offering a limited-time 50% discount on all services using the promo code LAUNCHPROMO. This offer allows early adopters to experience the service at a reduced rate while helping to build Moment Merge’s portfolio.

Why Choose Moment Merge?

Moment Merge stands out by focusing on authenticity, capturing the essence of events through the eyes of those who were there. Unlike traditional videography, which may miss spontaneous moments, Moment Merge ensures that every perspective is considered, resulting in a video that truly reflects the event’s atmosphere and significance.

“We believe that the most genuine moments are those captured by the people who are living them,” says Marguerite Simair, founder of Moment Merge. “Our service not only preserves these moments but enhances them, creating a lasting memory that can be shared for years to come.”
About the Founders

Moment Merge was founded by a team of passionate videographers and editors who have spent years perfecting their craft with professional equipment. Recognizing the growing trend of user-generated content, they developed Moment Merge to offer the same high-quality editing techniques for videos shot on cellphones.

Contact Information

For more information about Moment Merge, please visit www.editthisforme.com or contact:
Marguerite Simair Founder & CEO, Moment Merge 
Email: sales@editthisforme.com

Follow Us on Social Media
 Facebook: @MomentMerge
 Instagram: @MomentMerge

Marguerite Simair
Moment Merge
sales@editthisforme.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

Event Video Editing Service at www.editthisforme.com

You just read:

Moment Merge Revolutionizes Event Video Editing with User-Generated Content

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more