Submit Release
News Search

There were 910 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,852 in the last 365 days.

Recall of Certain Infant Formula Sold Under CVS Health Brand Name

RHODE ISLAND, August 9 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Perrigo Company is recalling certain cans of store brand Premium Infant Formula with Iron Milk-Based Powder due to levels of Vitamin D above the maximum level permitted. These products were available in CVS locations in Rhode Island. They were sold under the brand name CVS Health.

The recalled products were also shipped to other states, including New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

For most infants, short-term consumption of the affected lot codes is unlikely to cause adverse health implications. In a small subset of infants with existing health conditions (for example, impaired renal function), there is the potential that consumption of the recalled product could result in health complications. Parents and caregivers who may have purchased the product should look for the lot codes below with "use by" dates, which can be found on the bottom of the package and should contact their healthcare professional if they have any concerns.

Product shipped to CVS beginning February 6, 2024, being recalled: T11LMYC – USE BY 11NOV2025 (Material: 975261, UPC: 050428318034)

You just read:

Recall of Certain Infant Formula Sold Under CVS Health Brand Name

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more