Company Announcement Date: August 09, 2024 FDA Publish Date: August 09, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk Company Name: Too Good Gourmet Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Dunking Cookies Chocolate Chip

August 9, 2024 – Too Good Gourmet of San Lorenzo, CA is announcing a recall of Meijer Dunking Cookies Chocolate Chip because they contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

The recalled Meijer Dunking Cookies Chocolate Chip were sold at Meijer stores in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Wisconsin.

The recalled Meijer Dunking Cookies Chocolate Chip were sold in a 10 oz. tall clear container with a blue and white label, UPC 713733712972. All Best if Used By codes are included in this recall.

Neither Too Good Gourmet or Meijer have received any customer complaints or claims of illness associated with this recall to date.

The product contains a milk allergen that was mistakenly not listed in the ingredient declaration and Contains statement. Meijer was not notified of the label inaccuracy.

Customers that have impacted products should discontinue use and return the product to the customer service desk at any Meijer store for a full refund. Customers with questions regarding this recall can contact Meijer at 800-543-3704 from 7 a.m.-1 a.m. EDT daily. You can also reach Too Good Gourmet at 510-317-8150 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. PST M-F. Customers with questions or concerns about their health are encouraged to contact their primary care provider.