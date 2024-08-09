Nearly 150 new homes coming for Vancouver families, seniors

CANADA, August 9 - Families and seniors in Vancouver will soon have access to 146 new affordable rental homes as construction begins on Sunrise Village on the corner of Venables and Renfrew streets.

“Vancouver is a world-class city and that makes it especially challenging for seniors and families to find housing they can afford close to the amenities they need,” said Ravi Kahlon, B.C. Minster of Housing. “That’s why our government is taking action to deliver housing of all kinds, including more projects like Sunrise Village that create new multi-generational communities where people of all ages can thrive together.”

Sunrise Village at 2924 Venables St. will consist of two mid-rise apartment buildings. These six-storey buildings will replace a demolished 64-unit low-rise building that had reached the end of its lifespan. Sunrise Village will unlock the full potential of the land, resulting in 82 net-new affordable rental units. Former tenants will be offered right of first refusal for units in the new Sunrise Village buildings.

Anticipated to open in 2027, Sunrise Village will have indoor and outdoor amenity spaces, as well as a stop for the No. 16 bus route. The site is a short walk from shopping, services, parks and community spaces.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates how the federal government is working with partners from all levels of government and non-profit organizations to create much-needed affordable housing in Vancouver,” said Hedy Fry, MP for Vancouver Centre, on behalf of Sean Fraser, federal Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. “We will keep investing in affordable housing projects like the one announced today, and working with partners across the country, to end the housing crisis.”

Sunrise Village’s two buildings will offer studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for seniors and families. Rents at the building will be a mix of deep-subsidy units for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness who are able to live independently, rent geared to income units where residents pay 30% of their income for rent, and affordable market units. Thirty-six of the units, representing just over a quarter of the total, will be fully accessible so people of all abilities can carry out activities independently, safely and with dignity.

Brightside Community Homes Foundation, a Vancouver-based non-profit housing operator active since 1951, will own and manage Sunrise Village.

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 80,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including more than 8,500 homes in Vancouver.

Quotes:

Niki Sharma, MLA for Vancouver-Hastings –

“By tailoring the housing mix, we’re creating a community that will be as unique as the people who live here. We are working hard to ensure everyone has safe and affordable housing in our community.”

William Azaroff, CEO, Brightside Community Homes Foundation –

“We are elated to be breaking ground on these 146 new homes with thanks to the provincial, federal and municipal governments. Sunrise Village will boast zero-carbon energy efficiency and offer affordable rents in a multi-generational community of families, seniors and people with disabilities in Hastings-Sunrise.”

Ken Sim, mayor of Vancouver –

“This project embodies our city’s spirit of diversity and resilience, offering a range of affordable and attainable housing options that cater to the needs of our residents. By investing in projects like Sunrise Village, we are ensuring that Vancouver remains a vibrant, inclusive and accessible city for all.”

Quick Facts:

The Province, through BC Housing, is providing approximately $16 million through the Community Housing Fund to the project, and will provide an annual operating subsidy of approximately $1.3 million.

The federal government, through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, is providing approximately $11 million.

The City of Vancouver is providing approximately $8.3 million, including a $5.5-million Community Housing Incentive Program Grant and the balance through a Development Cost Levy exemption.

TransLink is providing approximately $227,000 in fee waivers.

Metro Vancouver is providing approximately $156,000 in fee waivers.

