The Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center Announces 2024-2025 ...

Taking the stage this season at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center (MWPAC) at Gonzaga University is a rich selection of renowned companies and artists showcasing a variety of dance works, live music experiences, and engaging productions for families. The Myrtle Woldson Presents Series season will open on Sept. 22, 2024, and run through Apr. 5, 2025.

Headline performances include world-class dance companies, Grammy Award-winning artists and internationally recognized performers. In addition, the MWPAC has announced three new ticketing packages designed to offer flexibility, savings, and exclusive benefits to patrons.

“In this yearlong offering of live events in Spokane’s newest performance venue, we have set the bar high for ourselves. We invite the community to come along for the journey!” says Stephen Cummins, director of the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center.

The Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center has been a beacon for the arts in Spokane since its opening in 2019. This season, the Center proudly declares, “Dance Lives Here,” and is partnering with Gonzaga Dance to premiere a series of dance performances by acclaimed West-Coast dance companies including San Francisco’s BODYTRAFFIC, Alonzo King LINES Ballet, and ODC Dance. The dance productions feature a mesmerizing blend of classical and contemporary-style choreography and compelling storytelling through the art of dance.

Complementing the dance lineup is a world-class jazz series featuring Grammy winners and jazz legends that includes Dee Dee Bridgewater and Bill Charlap, New York’s Jazz at Lincoln Center, international cabaret siren and comedian extraordinaire, MEOW MEOW and the National Endowment for the Arts jazz master, Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra.

Family-friendly performances add to the 24-25 Presents Season lineup and include the popular holiday dance performance, Campana Sobre Campana: Christmas in Mexico! presented by Mariachi Garibaldi De Jaime Cuéllar and Ballet Folklorico Del Rio Grande. Additionally, ODC Dance will bring the classic tale of The Velveteen Rabbit alive through music, dance and narration and the Grammy Award-winning duo 123 Andrés will present their high-energy, eclectic mix of sounds and positive vibes for families with younger children.

Rounding out the season, the world-renowned company Actors from the London Stage will perform Hamlet, Shakespeare’s classic tale of madness, revenge and the supernatural.

The 2024-2025 Myrtle Woldson Presents Season

Sept. 22: Dee Dee Bridgewater and Bill Charlap

Oct. 19: BODYTRAFFIC

Dec. 14-15: Campana Sobre Campana: Christmas in Mexico!

Jan. 22, 2025: Jazz at Lincoln Center: New Orleans Songbook

Jan. 31, 2025: ODC Dance: Mixed Repertory

Feb 1-2, 2025: ODC Dance: The Velveteen Rabbit

Feb. 23, 2025: Meow Meow

Mar. 6, 2025: Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra

Mar. 22, 2025: 123 Andrés

Mar. 29-30, 2025: Alonzo King LINES Ballet: Deep River

Apr. 5, 2025: Actors from the London Stage: Hamlet

Tickets are available starting August 12, on the web at myrtlewoldsoncenter.org and at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center Coughlin Theater, 211 E. DeSmet Ave. in Spokane.

Contact:

Beth Moore Marketing Manager, Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center

509-313-4748, mooreb2@gonzaga.edu

Photography available upon request.