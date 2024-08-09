Scam Alert: Division Of Revenue Warns Taxpayers Of Fraudulent Letters

Statewide, DE (August 09, 2024) – The Delaware Division of Revenue is warning the public of a new tax scam that’s happening in Delaware. Victims receive a letter from the “Tax Processing Unit” that threatens property seizure and wage garnishment unless the victim calls a toll-free number to “avoid enforcement.”

“These scam mailings are increasingly targeting individuals with fake notices that appear to be from legitimate Delaware tax authorities” warns Director Kathy Revel. The notices threaten the seizure of the taxpayer’s property if the recipient fails to make immediate payment.

The scammers are using pressure tactics and fear to motivate the recipient into taking immediate action. They are also accessing public records in order to include taxpayer-specific information on the notices to make them appear legitimate.

The Division of Revenue is offering the following to protect against these types of scams:

Do Not Rush: Scammers often create a sense of urgency to pressure you into providing personal information or making payments quickly. Take your time to review any unexpected notices carefully.

Verify the Source: If you receive a notice from an unfamiliar or suspicious entity, it's important to verify its legitimacy before taking any action. Contact the Division of Revenue directly using the contact information available on our official website or if you log into your portal account (tax.delaware.gov) and verify genuine tax notices have been issued by the Delaware Division of Revenue. Do not call the phone number provided in the suspicious notice.

Look for Red Flags: Be cautious of notices that lack specific details about your tax account or those that don't provide a return mail address. Legitimate notices will provide detailed account information and valid contact options.

Protect Your Information: Never share personal or financial information in response to unsolicited requests. Always confirm that you are dealing with a legitimate representative of the Division of Revenue.

Taxpayers who think they may have received such a letter should call the Division of Revenue at (302) 577-8200, option 3, with any questions. Taxpayers should also file a Consumer Complaint with the Delaware Department of Justice’s Consumer Protection Unit. Information about the complaint process is available at https://attorneygeneral.delaware.gov/fraud/cpu/ and the complaint form is available online – Consumer Complaint Form.