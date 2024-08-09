Travel Advisory: Extended Lane Closure Scheduled on I-295 North at Route 146 in Lincoln Beginning Wednesday Night, August 14

As part of the ongoing Route 146 project, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to close one lane on I-295 North at Route 146 in Lincoln for an extended time period from Wednesday night, August 14 at 7 p.m. through Thursday, August 15 at 1 p.m.

The extended closure will allow RIDOT to continue to build the Louisquisset Pike Bridge, carrying I-295 North over Route 146 North and South. While the lane is closed, the Department will pour the bridge's concrete bridge deck on the adjacent lane, keeping it away from live traffic while the concrete goes through its initial curing process. RIDOT advises motorists to seek alternate routes.

As part of the Department's ongoing $196 million Route 146 Project, RIDOT is currently making much-needed improvements along the Route 146 corridor, replacing multiple bridges, repaving 8 miles of roadway, and correcting numerous safety and congestion problems. More than 171,000 vehicles travel Route 146 between Providence and Worcester each day. The new traffic pattern is scheduled to remain in place through Fall 2024.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.

The Route 146 Project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.