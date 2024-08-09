Governor Phil Scott Takes Additional Action to Expedite Flood Response and Recovery

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced new actions to both prepare for Tropical Depression Debby and continue to respond to the damage from multiple storms in July.

On Thursday, Governor Scott requested a Presidential Emergency Declaration from President Biden, which the President approved, to ensure the State can access any federal resources to assist with any emergency needs resulting from Tropical Depression Debby. Governor Scott also signed an addendum to his state Emergency Declaration, which updates the existing Declaration to include any impacts from Tropical Depression Debby and extend the temporary regulatory relief he implemented via Addendum 1 on July 13.

“With so much damage sustained in a short period of time, we’re going to need to use all the tools in our toolbox to put us on the right path to recovery,” said Governor Phil Scott. “Federal assistance will be important, but we are also taking steps at the state level to help Vermonters.”

Also on Thursday, the State’s Emergency Board met and approved funding requests from the Scott Administration for two recovery initiatives.

“The latest numbers from Vermont 211 show more than 300 businesses were damaged by flooding last month,” said Commerce and Community Development Secretary Lindsay Kurrle. “We know this $7,000,000 won’t make all those organizations whole, but it will help them in their recovery.”

The first was $7 million for Business Emergency Gap Assistance Program (BEGAP). This grant program provides rapid relief to businesses, farms and nonprofits that sustained physical damage from the 2024 flooding events. The Agency of Commerce and Community Development expects to publish guidance and eligibility criteria in the coming weeks. The Department of Economic Development Newsletter will also include the latest updates.

The second was $7 million for the Administration’s Rapid Response Mobile Home Infill initiative, which will support the State’s work to improve currently vacant mobile home lots, place new, energy efficient mobile homes, and facilitate sale to eligible home owners. The Administration’s plan should place 30 units by the end of the year, and 100 by next summer, increasing housing stock, creating opportunities for homeownership and, therefore, increasing available rental units.

To further support this Rapid Response initiative, Governor Scott has signed another addendum to his State of Emergency declaration, which temporarily waives specific regulatory requirements to allow for faster, more affordable, placement of these mobile home units.

These steps add to the Governor’s amended and restated State of Emergency, updated on July 10.

For more information click here to view a full list of Governor Scott’s Executive Orders.

