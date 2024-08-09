Attorney General Wins Lawsuit to Protect Children from Sex Offenders

For Immediate Release:

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today prevailed in his defense of a state law to protect North Carolinians from people convicted of sexual offenses.

“I’m pleased that the court has upheld the constitutionality of this law, which protects children and families from people convicted of serious sexual offenses,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “The law was written to keep North Carolinians safe, and I’m proud of the hard work my office put in to defend it.”

North Carolina’s law requires that people convicted of certain sexual offenses – including crimes against minors – register as sex offenders, report certain information to law enforcement, and limit where they work, live, and visit.

A panel of judges on the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously upheld a district court’s ruling that North Carolina’s law is constitutional.

A copy of the opinion is available here.

