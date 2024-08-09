Submit Release
News Search

There were 666 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,869 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Wins Lawsuit to Protect Children from Sex Offenders

For Immediate Release:
Friday, August 9, 2024

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed
919-716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today prevailed in his defense of a state law to protect North Carolinians from people convicted of sexual offenses.

“I’m pleased that the court has upheld the constitutionality of this law, which protects children and families from people convicted of serious sexual offenses,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “The law was written to keep North Carolinians safe, and I’m proud of the hard work my office put in to defend it.”

North Carolina’s law requires that people convicted of certain sexual offenses – including crimes against minors – register as sex offenders, report certain information to law enforcement, and limit where they work, live, and visit.

A panel of judges on the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously upheld a district court’s ruling that North Carolina’s law is constitutional.

A copy of the opinion is available here.

###

You just read:

Attorney General Wins Lawsuit to Protect Children from Sex Offenders

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more