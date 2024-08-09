Submit Release
A Notice of Comment has been posted in Supreme Court Docket No. 20240211 and in the public portal publications - State Board of Law Examiners Recommendation to adopt the NextGen Bar Examination.  Comments are due September 6, 2024.

