Unraveling the Never-Ending Relationships with Our Mothers

Book Cover Headshot

Meet Dr. Suzanne Manser – Healing the Wounds of the Past

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I Hate You (A Love Letter to My Mother): Healing Paper Cuts, Mother Wounds, and Intergenerational Pain has been released by Dr. Suzanne Manser, a Harvard-trained psychologist with over 20 years of experience in private practice. Accompanying the book is a guided journal designed to help readers embark on personal journeys of healing and self-discovery.

Dr. Suzanne Manser has dedicated her career to helping individuals heal from the traumas of their past and embrace their inherent self-worth. Her clinical specialties include treating eating disorders and anxiety. Through her book, Dr. Manser shares her personal story of overcoming the wounds inflicted by her narcissistic, alcoholic mother and offers readers the tools to transform their lives.

“I’m a Harvard-trained psychologist here to help people heal from their childhoods and learn that they are acceptable and enough, without having to change anything. I use my own story and professional expertise to show people how to accept themselves and create rich, fulfilling lives.”

Key Topics and Themes:

The mother wound and its impact

Navigating relationships with narcissistic parents

The journey to self-acceptance and empowerment

Strategies for building a fulfilling life

Dr. Manser is available for interviews, guest articles, and speaking engagements on topics such as the mother wound, self-acceptance, and personal transformation.

For more information, and high-resolution images, or to schedule an interview, please visit suzannemanserphd.com

Dr. Suzanne Manser’s poignant insights and professional expertise make her a valuable voice in the conversation about healing from childhood trauma and embracing self-worth. We look forward to your support in sharing her transformative journey with a wider audience.

More about Suzanne:

Suzanne Manser, PhD is a Harvard-trained psychologist and author. She has been in private practice for over 20 years, helping thousands of patients learn how to accept themselves and transform their lives. Her clinical specialties include eating disorders and anxiety.

In addition to her book (I Hate You (A Love Letter to My Mother): Healing Paper Cuts, Mother Wounds, and Intergenerational Pain) and guided journal (I Hate You (A Love Letter to My Mother): A Journal for Healing Your Mother Wound and Transforming Your Life), Dr. Manser writes articles on living with acceptance and meaning, some of which have been picked up by MSN.com and other publications. She has also given numerous talks and interviews.

Though Dr. Manser’s primary role is therapist, she has worn a variety of hats, including clinic director, professor, supervisor, board member, and consultant. Whether through her therapy, writing, or speaking, Suzanne is dedicated to helping folks heal the pain from their childhood, improve their mental health, and create rich, juicy lives.