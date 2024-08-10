Liposuction in 2024: Insights, Innovations, and Alternatives from Dr. Simon Ourian of Epione Beverly Hills

Dr. Simon Ourian, M.D., Cosmetic Dermatology expert and founder of Epione Beverly Hills

Explore Liposuction's latest trends with Dr. Simon Ourian of Epione Beverly Hills—delve into modern techniques, non-surgical options, and male lipo insights.

Liposuction remains a trusted solution for targeted fat removal, but with new advancements, patients now have more options than ever” — Dr. Simon Ourian

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the growing trend of body image in 2024, Liposuction remains one of the leading weight loss solutions in aesthetics. Dr. Simon Ourian, founder of Epione Beverly Hills, gives his review and insight on the pros and cons of the current state of one of the most globally popular cosmetic procedures for weight loss.

Liposuction, often referred to as just Lipo, has and always will be a go-to option of procedure for those with body image concerns, as well as others who want to permanently remove fat cells (adipocytes) that store fat from a specific area of the anatomy that an individual would like to improve. Lipo helps with getting rid of those fat deposits that do not respond to dieting and exercise. As founder of Epione Beverly Hills, Dr. Ourian shares with us his world-renowned & accredited insight on such procedure, as well as alternatives to a Lipo procedure:

Minimally Invasive Techniques

Technological Advancements: Of the many modern lipo techniques practiced worldwide, laser-assisted Liposuction (LAL) and ultrasound-assisted Liposuction (UAL) have gained popularity because they are minimally invasive, often requiring shorter recovery times, and can provide added benefits like skin tightening, diminishing fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots on the skin, such as age spots.

Popularity of Non-Surgical Alternatives: With traditional Liposuction still in high demand, there is a growing interest in non-surgical fat reduction methods. One alternative Dr. Ourian offers at Epione Beverly Hills is CoolSculpting, which involves cryo lipolysis, in which the treatment freezes the fat cells. Other modern technologies use radiofrequency or ultrasound to achieve Lipolysis (the destruction or breakdown of fat cells). These methods are preferred by many patients who seek less downtime and lower risks, although the results may be less dramatic than surgical Liposuction.

Fat Transfer is also a trend that focuses on using the fat removed during Liposuction to enhance other areas of the body, most popularly the buttocks and breasts. This allows patients to achieve a more personalized sculpted appearance while avoiding synthetic fillers.

Male Liposuction: Over the years, there has been a notable increase in men receiving Liposuction. Treatments for males are more popular in the abdomen, flanks (love handles), and chest/pectoral area.



Pros and Cons of Liposuction

- Effective Fat Removal and Long-Lasting Results: When combined with a healthy lifestyle, Liposuction is highly effective at removing localized fat deposits, which leads to fat cells being removed and unable to regenerate.

- Improved Self-Esteem: Dr. Ourian is passionate about not just achieving your desired looks but also assisting in achieving a look that improves the patient's self-esteem and body image.

- Cost: Lipo can be very expensive when combined with other treatments like fat transfers, leading people to alternatives such as CoolSculpting and other non-invasive Lipolysis.



About Dr. Simon Ourian and Epione Beverly Hills

Dr. Ourian is a renowned expert in cosmetic dermatology and is celebrated by some of the biggest names in Hollywood and across the world for techniques of non-invasive procedures. Epione Beverly Hills, offers cutting-edge treatment and personalized care on a patient-to-patient basis.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.epione.com or call/text (310) 651-6267.