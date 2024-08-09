Judicial Branch audit for biennium completed

The North Dakota State Auditor has completed an audit of the Judicial Branch. The primary objective of the audit was to identify any errors, internal control weaknesses, or potential violations of law for significant or high-risk functions of the Judicial Branch. The report concluded “ No errors, internal control weaknesses, or potential violations of law were identified. The Judicial Branch thanks Sally Holewa and the staff of the State Court Administrator for the exceptional report.

A copy of the Report Highlights can be viewed using the following link: https://digify.com/a/#/f/p/ba5fe79e74434a09976c339f69757d4b