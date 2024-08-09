The new Idaho wildlife license plates are in! Have a look

Whether you buzz around town in a Tesla or an ’89 F-150, the chance to upgrade your vehicle’s license plate artwork is finally here. The 2024 Idaho wildlife license plates are now available—and they benefit a pretty great cause.

The Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation—a partner of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game—provides Idaho residents with three colorful license plate options: elk, cutthroat trout, and mountain bluebird. All three feature new, original artwork by Idaho artists.

Proceeds from each license plate purchase goes to three distinct causes—all of which are designed to support Fish and Game's wildlife diversity program. It doesn’t matter if you’re a backcountry archery hunter or a backyard birdwatcher: By purchasing an Idaho wildlife license plate, you’re supporting Idaho’s plant and animal life. And here’s how.