NCDHHS Outlines the Importance of Supporting Families Through Child Support Awareness Month

August is Child Support Awareness Month, a time dedicated to honoring the vital role of the Child Support Services Program. In North Carolina, this observance underscores the program's commitment to ensuring child and family well-being, one of NCDHHS’ top priorities.

Child support is more than financial assistance — it's a commitment to providing essential resources like food, shelter, clothing, and contributions towards education, healthcare, and extracurricular activities. Navigating the child support system can be challenging, which is why initiatives like Child Support Awareness Month are crucial. These initiatives empower parents, guardians, and communities by educating them about available resources and assistance.

Parents who receive support, understand their rights, and the steps involved in obtaining child support services should feel empowered. Furthermore, it’s essential that parents paying support know their responsibilities and the impact of consistent support payments on their child's well-being. Studies consistently show that children who receive adequate financial support from both parents tend to have better outcomes in education, health, and emotional well-being.

In FFY 2022-2023, NC Child Support Services distributed more than $644 million in child support payments to families across the state. We commend the dedicated professionals who work tirelessly to support families every day. Let’s strive to create a culture where child support is viewed as a shared responsibility and expression of love and care for our children.

Throughout August, NC Child Support Services will sponsor an internal Back-to-School Supply Drive, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to supporting families in need. During the 39th Annual NC Child Support Council Conference in New Bern, NC, there will be a Child Support Awareness Walk; this event aims to unite passionate professionals, raising awareness about the valuable services offered through the Child Support Services Program. Keep up with the latest events on the NC Child Support Council’s Facebook page.

Additionally, NCDHHS staff will adorn Dix Campus in Raleigh and the conference venue with green pinwheels to prominently signify Child Support Awareness Month. To bolster our outreach, look out for our social posts, a robust social media campaign, sharing achievements, resources, and details about the eChild Support Parents’ Portal on NCDHHS’ Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) pages. We encourage everyone to repost and retweet these updates across their own social media platforms to amplify our message and reach a wider audience.

Together, we can ensure every child receives the support they need to thrive.