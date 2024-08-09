Segway Boosts Paris’s Sustainable Mobility with Summer Free Ride Campaign

Beijing, China, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global micro-mobility powerhouses Segway and Tier-Dott have joined forces to offer 10,000 free e-bike rides to visitors and locals from July 26 through August 11. This campaign is part of a broader effort to promote sustainable travel solutions in Paris, one of the world's most visited cities. The partnership aims to alleviate traffic congestion and ensure seamless mobility for both tourists and residents.

Enhancing Urban Mobility in Paris

Segway ensures green mobility and reduces traffic pressure during major international events by alleviating the load on public transportation systems with 10,000 free rides. This initiative, running from July 26 to August 11, provides eco-friendly travel options, supporting Paris’s sustainability goals and easing public transport congestion caused by a surge in visitors.

New users can register on the Dott app, scan a QR code, and enter the "Segway" code to receive a free 20-minute ride and a discount. Vehicles with "Simply Moving in Paris" stickers and Segway logo hangtags will enhance visibility





“Paris’ significant investments in bike lanes, along with supportive government policies, facilitates the growth of e-bike services. We aim to welcome visitors and users from around the world to this special event, showcasing Paris as an iconic city that excels in sustainable transportation,” says Alan Zhao, one of Segway’s Directors.

The Role of Micro-Mobility in Urban Environments

Micro-mobility solutions, such as e-bikes, are increasingly recognized for their efficiency and environmental benefits. Segway, in collaboration with over 240 shared mobility operators worldwide, has been at the forefront of these developments since 2018. The initiative to offer free rides aligns with a global trend towards reducing urban congestion and emissions, supporting cities in their quest to become more sustainable.

Impact and Public Reception

Integration of shared mobility options like electric bikes and scooters has significantly eased urban congestion and enhanced the city’s sustainability efforts, Segway's free ride campaign during Paris's peak tourist season showcases its market leadership and commitment to community service, fostering a safer, smarter, and greener travel ecosystem.. This approach not only addresses immediate transportation needs but also encourages long-term behavioral changes among residents and tourists alike. This initiative aligns with the broader European trend towards sustainable urban mobility, with a significant portion of travelers preferring eco-friendly options.

A Broader European Commitment to Sustainability

Across Europe, urban centers are increasingly embracing green mobility. The European Green Deal, aiming for climate neutrality by 2050, underscores this commitment with substantial investments in sustainable infrastructure like public transport and EV charging stations. Cities such as Amsterdam, Copenhagen, and Berlin serve as benchmarks with their comprehensive cycling and green transport policies.





Paving the Way for Sustainable Cities

The trend towards sustainable urban mobility is gaining momentum globally, driven by both environmental considerations and the evolving needs of urban populations. As cities continue to innovate and implement green transportation initiatives, the demand for environmentally friendly vehicles and mobility solutions is expected to rise, indicating a promising direction for future urban development.

For more information about Segway, please visit www.segway.com .

For more information about Tier-Dott, visit www.tier.app and www.ridedott.com .

About Segway.

Segway-Ninebot is one of the best-selling brands in the French e-kickscooter market. From 2022 to 2023, the number of activated e-kickscooters doubled. Through global retailers such as Amazon, Decathlon, Carrefour, and Auchan, Segway-Ninebot has over 1,500 points of sale in France. Covering over 100 countries and regions, Segway-Ninebot boasts over 11.8 million riders and 12 million registered app users, earning strong recognition among young users.

