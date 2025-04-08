Submit Release
Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Virtu Financial, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Virtu caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that (i) the Company maintained deficient policies and procedures with respect to its information access barriers; (ii) accordingly, Virtu had overstated the Company’s operational and technological efficacy as well as its capacity to block the exchange of confidential information between departments or individuals within the Company; (iii) the foregoing deficiencies increased the likelihood that the Company would be subject to enhanced regulatory scrutiny; and (iv) as a result, public statements about the Company were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a long-term VIRT stockholder please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here, by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814.  Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.  

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™  

For additional information, please visit Shareholder Derivative Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Kuehn Law, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
53 Hill Street, Suite 605
Southampton, NY 11968
justin@kuehn.law
(833) 672-0814


