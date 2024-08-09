New York Forest Rangers Return From Western Deployment

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the safe return of 21 wildland firefighters led by New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers after two-week assignments in Montana and Oregon. A 20-person crew assisted with firefighting efforts at the Grouse Fire in Montana. An additional Forest Ranger was assigned with the Eastern Area Incident Management Team to assist firefighting efforts at the Red Fire in Oregon.

“When other states request help from New York, we’re always ready to lend a hand,” Governor Hochul said. “Thanks to the expertise of our DEC Forest Rangers and wildland firefighters, we were able to contribute to suppression efforts in two states. I’m thankful for those willing to travel far from home to help strangers in need and very happy to welcome them back safely.”

The Grouse Fire burned more than 3,000 acres on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest since it started on July 25. The New York State crew joined forces with more than 200 firefighters from across the country. Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Ranger, Robert Praczkajlo, served as the crew boss during the two-week assignment with seven additional Rangers, 11 of DEC’s expertly trained wildland firefighters from the divisions of Lands and Forests and Fish and Wildlife, and a DEC Fire Warden. These responders focused on holding the control line, patrolling for hot spots, and looking for potential threats to buildings.

New York State Forest Ranger Michael Burkholder served as a Facilities Unit Leader at the Red Fire, which burned nearly 500 acres on the Deschutes National Forest since it started on July 17 after a lightning strike. Ranger Burkholder conducted facility inspections and supported a large camp for more than 250 firefighters and support staff.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “I thank our dedicated and expertly trained DEC employees from multiple divisions for answering the call from our sister states Montana and Oregon. Not only did these wildland firefighters provide an invaluable service, but they are also coming back with new firefighting knowledge that will help keep New Yorkers safe in the event of wildfires back here at home.”

Returning Crew:

Michael Burkholder – Facilities Unit Leader – Forest Ranger, Norwich

Robert Praczkajlo – Crew Boss – Forest Ranger, Saranac Lake

James Canevari – Lands and Forests, Hermon

Gregory Cerne – Fish and Wildlife, New Paltz

Joshua Choquette – Fish and Wildlife, Bovina Center

Jonathan Cleveland – Lands and Forests, Corning

Lawrence Day – Fire Warden, Hammondsport

Eric Egger – Lands and Forests, Hornell

Aaron Graves – Lands and Forests, Potsdam

Lincoln Hanno – Forest Ranger, Croghan

Scott Hicks – Forest Ranger, Ronkonkoma

Steven Jackson – Forest Ranger, Johnsonville

Eric Kasza – Lands and Forests, Cherry Valley

Kramer Kwaczala – Lands and Forests, Albany

Chester Lunt – Forest Ranger, Fabius

Jamison Martin – Forest Ranger, North Hudson

Peter Morehouse – Forest Ranger, Chestertown

Micheal Putnam – Fish and Wildlife, Syracuse

Logan Quinn – Forest Ranger, North Hudson

Daniel Welc – Lands and Forests, Sherburne

Timothy Yeatts – Lands and Forests, Accord

Three additional DEC wildland firefighters were deployed to Montana this week and others are expected to be deployed out west in the coming weeks to support ongoing fire suppression efforts. In 1979, New York sent its first firefighting crew to assist western states with large wildfires. On average, one or two crews are deployed as needed to assist with wildfires every year. In addition to helping contain wildfires and minimize damage, these crews gain valuable experience that is utilized fighting wildfires and managing all-risk incidents in New York. All personnel and travel expenses for the New York crews are either paid directly by the U.S. Forest Service or reimbursed to New York State based on a mutual aid agreement between states and federal land agencies.

Those interested in becoming a Forest Ranger are encouraged to apply by August 14 to take the next Civil Service exam scheduled this fall. Visit the Department of Civil Service website to learn more.