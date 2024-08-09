Request for Applications - Green Infrastructure Maintenance FY25 RFA

DOEE seeks eligible entities to (1) primarily, provide excellent routine maintenance for 400 GI installed by District agencies and (2) secondarily, create GI maintenance sustainable employment opportunities for local District residents, including Returning Citizens, and foster stewardship and maintenance support opportunities for communities. The grantee will maintain approximately 400 installations per year. The amount available for the project is approximately $800,000 per year

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY24-WPD-851” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is September 12, 2024. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations.

Faith-based organizations.

Private Enterprises.

DOEE will hold a virtual public meeting on August 13, at 12:00 noon. Details appear in the RFA.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected]

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.