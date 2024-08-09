Recall of Certain Infant Formula Sold Under CVS Health Brand Name

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Perrigo Company is recalling certain cans of store brand Premium Infant Formula with Iron Milk-Based Powder due to levels of Vitamin D above the maximum level permitted. These products were available in CVS locations in Rhode Island. They were sold under the brand name CVS Health.

The recalled products were also shipped to other states, including New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

For most infants, short-term consumption of the affected lot codes is unlikely to cause adverse health implications. In a small subset of infants with existing health conditions (for example, impaired renal function), there is the potential that consumption of the recalled product could result in health complications. Parents and caregivers who may have purchased the product should look for the lot codes below with "use by" dates, which can be found on the bottom of the package and should contact their healthcare professional if they have any concerns.

Product shipped to CVS beginning February 6, 2024, being recalled: T11LMYC – USE BY 11NOV2025 (Material: 975261, UPC: 050428318034)