Submit Release
News Search

There were 914 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,825 in the last 365 days.

Part 1 of Answers to Questions for the Record Following a Hearing on An Update to the Budget and Economic Outlook: 2024 to 2034

On July 9, 2024, the Senate Committee on the Budget convened a hearing at which Phillip L. Swagel, CBO’s Director, testified about An Update to the Budget and Economic Outlook: 2024 to 2034. After the hearing, Ranking Member Chuck Grassley and Senators Mike Lee and Rick Scott submitted 29 questions for the record. This document provides CBO’s answers to 11 of those questions. The remaining 18 answers will be published on August 22, 2024.

You just read:

Part 1 of Answers to Questions for the Record Following a Hearing on An Update to the Budget and Economic Outlook: 2024 to 2034

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more