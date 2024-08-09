Part 1 of Answers to Questions for the Record Following a Hearing on An Update to the Budget and Economic Outlook: 2024 to 2034

On July 9, 2024, the Senate Committee on the Budget convened a hearing at which Phillip L. Swagel, CBO’s Director, testified about An Update to the Budget and Economic Outlook: 2024 to 2034. After the hearing, Ranking Member Chuck Grassley and Senators Mike Lee and Rick Scott submitted 29 questions for the record. This document provides CBO’s answers to 11 of those questions. The remaining 18 answers will be published on August 22, 2024.