New Hydrilla Infestation Detected at Deep Creek Lake

August 9, 2024

The location (in red) of hydrilla in the Meadow Mountain Cove area of Deep Creek Lake.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Maryland Park Service Lake Management Office at Deep Creek Lake has recently identified a new location of hydrilla, an invasive aquatic plant, within Meadow Mountain Cove of the lake. This discovery is a significant concern as hydrilla poses a serious threat to the lake’s ecosystem by outcompeting native plant species and disrupting the natural balance of the environment.

Since 2014, the Lake Management Office has successfully eradicated hydrilla from all previously affected areas of Deep Creek Lake. The office remains committed to protecting the lake’s health and is already taking action to address this new infestation. The new site will receive an initial treatment and be incorporated into the ongoing management plan. While the first three treatment dates for 2024 have already passed, the next scheduled treatment is set for August 20. Further details regarding the management plan and treatment schedule will be shared with the public as soon as they are finalized.

All property owners and lake users are urged to report any potential sightings of hydrilla to the Lake Management Office immediately. Additionally, we ask everyone to avoid disturbing affected areas to prevent the spread of this invasive species. Adhering to safe boating practices, such as cleaning, draining, and drying boats after use, is also strongly recommended.

The Lake Management Office appreciates the cooperation and support of the community in preserving the beauty and ecological health of Deep Creek Lake.

Updates on the progress, treatment, and/or discovery of additional hydrilla locations will be posted on the Deep Creek Lake NRMA website and on MD DNR social media sites. Please check these sites regularly for the latest information.

To learn how to identify hydrilla, please visit the DCLNRMA Hydrilla webpage.

For more information, please contact the Lake Management Office at 301-387-4112 or via email at DCL.NRMA@maryland.gov.