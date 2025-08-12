Chesapeake Forest 2025 Hunting Tract Lottery Deadline is Aug. 21

August 12, 2025

Chesapeake Forest Lands comprise 187 management units totaling more than 76,000 acres in six lower Eastern Shore counties. Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo.

Hunt clubs interested in obtaining a hunting lease agreement on Chesapeake Forest Lands can enter a lottery for available tracts in Wicomico and Worcester counties. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will accept online entries until August 21, 2025.

The department advises entrants to visit the Chesapeake Forest tracts before making a selection, as some have limited access. Hunt clubs are expected to help maintain access roads, gates, and signs on the leased property.

Rules and guidelines for the lottery are as follows:

Only hunt club members at least 18 years of age can participate in the lottery.

A hunt club must have at least two members licensed to hunt in Maryland with one person designated as the club president.

Each member may fill out a lottery form. Only one submittal per person will be placed in the lottery.

The drawing will occur at 2 p.m. on Aug. 22. Winning entries will be awarded the first available tract they choose.

The Chesapeake Forest Lands comprise 187 management units totaling more than 76,000 acres in six lower Eastern Shore counties. The state purchased the lands to manage and protect them, and to expand opportunities for public access for outdoor recreation like canoeing, birding, fishing and hunting.

Maryland hunting licenses can be purchased or renewed at the department’s licensing website, MD Outdoors.