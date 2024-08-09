Marine Fisheries Commission to meet Aug. 21-23 in Raleigh
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet in person Aug. 21-23 at the Hilton Raleigh North Hills, in Raleigh. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21; at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22; and at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23. The commission will hold public comment sessions at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, and at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22.
The following information pertains to in-person public comment:
- Those who wish to speak may sign up at the hotel prior to the public comment period in which they wish to speak.
- To accommodate as many speakers as possible, the chair will limit each speaker to 3 minutes.
- Those making comments will be asked to speak only once, either Wednesday night or Thursday morning, but not during both public comment periods.
- Those who wish to submit handouts to the commission during a public comment period should bring at least 12 copies to the meeting.
The public may also submit written comments via the following methods:
- An online form accessible through the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage.
- Mail to August 2024 Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting Comments, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.
- Dropped off at the Division of Marine Fisheries’ Morehead City Headquarters Office at 3441 Arendell St., Morehead City.
The deadline to submit written comments for this meeting is 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19.
The YouTube link will be posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage. After the meeting, a recording will be posted online.
Agenda items for this meeting include:
- A presentation on the Draft Spotted Seatrout Fishery Management Plan Amendment 1, including information about the Division’s preliminary recommendations, and a vote to approve the draft amendment for public and advisory committee review.
- A report on the Southern Flounder Stock Assessment Update and 2023 Southern Flounder landings.
- A presentation on the division’s Annual Fishery Management Plan Review.
- An overview of Submerged Aquatic Vegetation and its management in North Carolina.
- Votes on notice of text to begin the rulemaking process to amend or adopt the below three issues. The proposed rules will go to public hearing at a later date.
- 15A NCAC 03J .0301 to Simplify Pot Marking Requirements
- 15A NCAC 03M .0523 for False Albacore Management
- 15A NCAC 03O .0601-.0606 for the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact
- A vote to set the annual cap for the number of Standard Commercial Fishing Licenses available through the Eligibility Pool.
- Presentations on the division’s:
- Carcass Collection Program
- C. Saltwater Fishing Tournament
- C. Saltwater State Record Fish
- Multi-Species Tagging Program
- Election of a vice chair.
The full agenda and briefing book are posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage.
|WHO:
|N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission
|WHAT:
|Quarterly Business Meeting
|WHEN:
|
Aug. 21 at 6 p.m.
Aug. 22 at 9 a.m.
Aug. 23 at 9 a.m.
|WHERE:
|Hilton Raleigh North Hills
3415 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, N.C. 27609
|LIVESTREAM:
|Click here for link