Marine Fisheries Commission to meet Aug. 21-23 in Raleigh

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet in person Aug. 21-23 at the Hilton Raleigh North Hills, in Raleigh. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21; at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22; and at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23. The commission will hold public comment sessions at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, and at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22.

The following information pertains to in-person public comment:

Those who wish to speak may sign up at the hotel prior to the public comment period in which they wish to speak.

To accommodate as many speakers as possible, the chair will limit each speaker to 3 minutes.

Those making comments will be asked to speak only once, either Wednesday night or Thursday morning, but not during both public comment periods.

Those who wish to submit handouts to the commission during a public comment period should bring at least 12 copies to the meeting.

The public may also submit written comments via the following methods:

An online form accessible through the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage.

Mail to August 2024 Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting Comments, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.

Dropped off at the Division of Marine Fisheries’ Morehead City Headquarters Office at 3441 Arendell St., Morehead City.

The deadline to submit written comments for this meeting is 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19.

The YouTube link will be posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage. After the meeting, a recording will be posted online.

Agenda items for this meeting include:

A presentation on the Draft Spotted Seatrout Fishery Management Plan Amendment 1, including information about the Division’s preliminary recommendations, and a vote to approve the draft amendment for public and advisory committee review.

A report on the Southern Flounder Stock Assessment Update and 2023 Southern Flounder landings.

A presentation on the division’s Annual Fishery Management Plan Review.

An overview of Submerged Aquatic Vegetation and its management in North Carolina.

Votes on notice of text to begin the rulemaking process to amend or adopt the below three issues. The proposed rules will go to public hearing at a later date. 15A NCAC 03J .0301 to Simplify Pot Marking Requirements 15A NCAC 03M .0523 for False Albacore Management 15A NCAC 03O .0601-.0606 for the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact

A vote to set the annual cap for the number of Standard Commercial Fishing Licenses available through the Eligibility Pool.

Presentations on the division’s: Carcass Collection Program C. Saltwater Fishing Tournament C. Saltwater State Record Fish Multi-Species Tagging Program

Election of a vice chair.

The full agenda and briefing book are posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage.