Ramp Closures for Maintenance Work

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be closing ramps along multiple routes next week for slope mowing. The closures are necessary to keep the workers and the motoring public safe. The schedule is listed below.

Tuesday, August 13th from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm

I-240 at Exit 18 (Perkins Rd.) on-ramp to go I-240 east will be CLOSED

Wednesday, August 14th from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm

I-240 at Exit 20 (Getwell Rd.) on-ramp to go I-240 east will be CLOSED

Thursday, August 15th from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm

I-240 at Exit 17 (Mt. Moriah Rd.) on-ramp to go I-240 east will be CLOSED

Friday, August 16th from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm

I-240 east at Exit 21 (Lamar Ave.) exit ramp to go eastbound Lamar Avenue will be CLOSED

