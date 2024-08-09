Artworks by Fernando Pezzino on display at the Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill through Sept. 24

Opening Reception is Sept. 19

Providence, RI— The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced today that works by Fernando Pezzino, Providence, are currently on display until Sept. 24 at the Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill. The exhibition features acrylic on wood pieces.

The Opening Reception is on Thursday, Sept. 19, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., in the Atrium Gallery, first floor of the state's Administration Building, One Capitol Hill, Providence. The reception is free and open to the public.

Official Bio (provided by artist)

Pezzino is an Argentinean artist that lives and works in Providence. He received a Licentiate in Theatre from Universidad Nacional de Tucumán. After graduating he moved to the United States and received a master's in literature from Arizona State University and a master's in painting from RISD. He has exhibited throughout the U.S. and abroad, including MIA-Miami International Art Fair, Radio Palermo Art Gallery in Buenos Aires, North Topeka Art District in Kansas, Leedy Voulkos Art Center in Missouri, Hyde Park Art Center in Chicago, Katherine Markel Fine Art in New York, among others. Pezzino's work is in private and public collections including the David H. Koch Center for Cancer Care in New York, the Mulvane Art Museum and RISD.

Exhibit details

What: An exhibition by Fernando Pezzino, Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill, Providence.

When: On display until Sept. 24; open to the public, weekdays 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Where: First floor of the state's Administration Building, One Capitol Hill, Providence.

Opening Reception: Thursday, September 19, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Atrium Gallery, One Capitol Hill, Providence. Free and open to the public.

The Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill Rhode Island State Council on the Arts developed the Atrium Gallery to recognize artists from communities throughout the state. The Atrium Gallery hosts multidisciplinary exhibitions in partnership with diverse artists and cultural organizations. The Gallery features a stunning tall glass ceiling with light that cascades into an open space surrounded by three walls of artwork. This has become a destination point for visitors and the many people who frequent the administration offices at One Capitol Hill, while enriching the environment for hundreds of state workers in the building.