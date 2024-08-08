The National Fitness Campaign (NFC) is an organization which works with municipalities, schools, and sponsors across America to plan, design, fund and activate healthy communities and schools of the future, with a 2030 goal to fund 5,000 free outdoor Fitness Courts within a 10-minute bike ride of every American.

In addition to the creation of their Fitness Courts, NFC partners with local artists and other creatives to ensure that each space reflects and expresses the local community’s history, pride, and vibrancy.

According to a resolution adopted by the Council, “data from the Boston Public Health Commission reliably finds neighborhoods like Roxbury face higher rates of heart disease, asthma and diabetes, as well as lower life expectancies, indicating a strong need for intentional health and wellness spaces and programming accessible to low-income communities.”

As the City of Boston continues to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, the creation of space for physical activities, exercise, and health and wellness spaces could help improve health outcomes, create new community gathering spaces, and help improve mental health.

The Council adopted a resolution, supporting the National Fitness Campaign in their pursuit of creating easier access to outdoor physical health and wellness activities.