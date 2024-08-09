Submit Release
Red-D-Arc is Now an Official North American Distributor of Cooperheat Resistance Heating Equipment

CANADA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red-D-Arc, an Airgas company, is now an official North American distributor for Cooperheat Equipment Ltd.'s resistance heating equipment. This enhances the availability and support of advanced heating solutions across the continent.

Red-D-Arc, recognized as a leading provider of welding and welding-related rental products and services in North America, has an impressive fleet of over 45,000 units. With its extensive network and industry-leading expertise, Red-D-Arc is uniquely positioned to bring Cooperheat’s innovative resistance heating equipment to a broader market.

Cooperheat Equipment Ltd. is renowned for its cutting-edge heating solutions, designed to meet the rigorous demands of various industrial applications. By working with Red-D-Arc, we aim to ensure our customers can access the best resistance heating technology available.

Key Benefits of the Distributorship:

Enhanced Availability: With Red-D-Arc's vast distribution network, customers can now access Cooperheat's resistance heating equipment more efficiently and conveniently.
Expert Support: Leveraging Red-D-Arc's industry expertise positions clients to receive top-notch technical support and service.
Comprehensive Solutions: This distributorship enables us to offer a more comprehensive range of heating solutions, meeting diverse customer needs across multiple industries.

We are confident that this arrangement will set a new standard in the industry, providing superior products and exceptional service to our valued customers. We look forward to working with Red-D-Arc, driving innovation and excellence in resistance heating solutions.

For more information about this new arrangement and our products, please visit our website or contact our customer service team.

Contact:
Cooperheat Equipment Ltd.
https://cooperheatequipment.com
+ 44 -1704 – 617626 | info@cooperheatequipment.com

Red-D-Arc
https://www.red-d-arc.com
1-866-733-3272 | heating-sales@airgas.com

