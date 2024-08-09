Submit Release
The PicoWay® Treatment Now Available at Chariot Tattoo

Chariot Tattoo announces the addition of PicoWay to its studio in Boise, Idaho

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chariot Tattoo is proud to announce that they now offer the revolutionary PicoWay® from Candela. The PicoWay® was named the 2022 Aesthetic Awards Device of the Year and has been featured on the Today Show on NBC. Chariot Tattoo is one of the premier studios in Boise, Idaho that offers PicoWay® for tattoo removal.

Meet the PicoWay® laser, intentionally designed to work from the inside out.

The PicoWay® system delivers high peak power and the shortest pulse durations for a non-thermal, photoacoustic effect that transforms skin from the inside out. This remarkably innovative PicoWay® laser can treat a wide range of tattoos. Even difficult-to-treat blue and green tattoos.

"I am so excited to share this technology with the Boise, Idaho community. The PicoWay® is a major step forward in tattoo removal, allowing us to remove unwanted tattoos with minimal discomfort,” said Stephanie Ritter, co-owner of Chariot Tattoo. “As soon as this device became available, I knew I had to have it for our studio,” she added.

For more information on PicoWay® system treatments or Chariot Tattoo, visit www.chariottattoostudio.com or call 208-600-9600.

Stephanie Ritter
Chariot Tattoo
+1 208-600-9600
