STATE POLICE HOSTING WRITTEN AND PHYSICAL FITNESS TESTING FOR THOSE INTERESTED IN TROOPER, CADET POSITIONS IN SOUTHERN MARYLAND

Maryland State Police News Release

 

(PATUXENT RIVER, MD) – The Maryland State Police will host a recruitment event on Saturday, August 17, beginning at 8 a.m. at Patuxent Naval Air Station in Patuxent River, Maryland.

 

This recruiting event is for individuals interested in a career in law enforcement as a Maryland State Trooper or Cadet. At the event, potential candidates will complete the written and physical testing portions required to become a trooper or cadet, all while learning more about the diverse career opportunities the State Police has to offer.

 

Those interested in a trooper position and participating must be at least 20 years of age but not older than 59 years of age and a high school graduate (or equivalent). Those interested in a cadet position and participating must be at least 18 years of age and a high school graduate (or equivalent). 

 

Upon successful completion of the Maryland State Police Training Academy, the starting annual salary for Maryland State Trooper positions is $68,673. This includes a comprehensive compensation package and an opportunity to earn an Associate’s Degree at no cost. The Maryland State Police will additionally recognize up to nine years of accredited law enforcement service from another law enforcement agency with starting pay based on the number of accredited years of service before becoming a Trooper Candidate, up to $96,747. The starting annual salary for Cadet positions is $36,093.

 

Representatives from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown, Prince Frederick, and La Plata Barracks

will be on-site to assist.

 

Pre-registration is required. To pre-register, contact Sergeant Casey Ruth at casey.ruth@maryland.gov.

 

 

