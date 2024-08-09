Sweden has more emigrants than immigrants for the first time in half a century

SWEDEN, August 9 - Last year’s trend of fewer asylum seekers in Sweden and fewer residence permits granted continues. According to the Swedish Migration Agency’s prognosis, Sweden is on track to have the lowest number of asylum seekers since 1997 and, for the first time in over 50 years, Sweden has net emigration.

While the number of asylum seekers in the EU has stabilised at a high level, it continues to decline in Sweden. Up to 28 July this year, a total of 5 600 asylum applications have been registered. This is a decrease of 27 per cent compared to the same period last year. According to the Swedish Migration Agency, this year Sweden will most likely have the lowest number of asylum seekers since 1997.

“The Government’s efforts have produced results. The number of asylum applications is looking to be historically low, asylum-related residence permits continue to decrease and Sweden has net emigration for the first time in 50 years. This development towards sustainable immigration is necessary to strengthen integration and reduce social exclusion,” says Minister for Migration Maria Malmer Stenergard.

In 2023, emigration increased among people born in countries such as Iraq, Somalia and Syria. That same year, net migration numbers for people born in these countries were negative. According to preliminary statistics from Statistics Sweden up to May this year, Sweden had negative net migration. The Government’s efforts to improve population registration is expected to have contributed to this outcome.