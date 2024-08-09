Date for digital election of editor of the Journalist announced

Submit Release
Tuesday 13 August is editor of the Journalist 2024 election digital voting day!

If we have your email on file, and you're eligible to vote, look out for your voting link, which will be sent from [email protected] and appear as being sent from Civica Election Services

To help avoid the email going into your spam, why not add these details to your contacts list 

  1. Create a new contact
  2. In the Company field add: Civica Election Services 
  3. Then in the Email address field add: [email protected]
  4. Then save.
  5. Don't forget voting closes: noon, Thursday 5 September.

Election statements from the candidates:

You can also read their full applications:

Election of the editor: candidates' applications

