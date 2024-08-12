Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market Set Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Ophthalmic Drugs Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Ophthalmic Drugs Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ophthalmic drugs market is poised for significant expansion, growing from $36.77 billion in 2023 to $39.82 billion in 2024, at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. It will grow to $53.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This growth is driven by factors such as increasing incidences of eye disorders, rising research and development investments in eye care, changing lifestyles, a global rise in diabetes cases, and supportive government initiatives for vision care.

Rising Healthcare Expenditure Fuels Market Expansion

The growing healthcare expenditure is a pivotal factor propelling the ophthalmic drugs market forward. Healthcare expenditure encompasses the total monetary value spent on medical treatments, including medications for eye-related conditions. According to the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI), total health spending in Canada was projected to increase from $328 billion in 2021 to $331 billion in 2022. This rise underscores the increasing allocation of resources toward healthcare, including ophthalmic treatments, thereby boosting market growth.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global ophthalmic drugs market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10065&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Prominent companies such as AbbVie Inc., Alcon Inc., and Bausch & Lomb Incorporated are spearheading product innovation in the ophthalmic drugs market. For instance, Sun Pharmaceutical Canada Inc. launched CEQUA (cyclosporine ophthalmic solution 0.09% w/v) in January 2022, utilizing nano micellar technology to enhance the treatment of dry eye disease.

In addition to product innovations, major players are focusing on biologics and gene therapies, advancements in glaucoma treatment, and the emergence of combination therapies. This focus highlights the industry's drive towards addressing complex eye conditions and improving patient outcomes.

Segments:

• Type: Prescription Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs

• Class: Anti-Allergy, Anti-Inflammatory, Anti-Glaucoma, Other Classes

• Disease: Dry Eye, Eye Allergy, Glaucoma, Eye Infection, Retinal Disorders, Uveitis, Other Diseases

• Dosage Form: Liquid Ophthalmic Drug Forms, Solid Ophthalmic Drug Forms, Semisolid Ophthalmic Drug Forms, Multicompartment Drug Delivery Systems

• Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Online Pharmacies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America dominated the ophthalmic drugs market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. The region's advanced healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare spending contribute to its market leadership. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience rapid growth, driven by increasing healthcare investments and rising prevalence of eye disorders.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ophthalmic-drugs-global-market-report

Ophthalmic Drugs Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Ophthalmic Drugs Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ophthalmic drugs market size, ophthalmic drugs market drivers and trends, ophthalmic drugs market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The ophthalmic drugs market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ophthalmic-viscoelastic-devices-global-market-report

Ophthalmic Eye Dropper Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ophthalmic-eye-dropper-global-market-report

Ophthalmic Handheld Surgical Instruments Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ophthalmic-handheld-surgical-instruments-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293