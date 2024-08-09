Civil Contractors Consultation

Release date: 09/08/24

The Malinauskas Labor Government and the Civil Contractors Federation are preparing a workforce to deliver the record $3.3 billion SA Water capital works program.

SA Water presented at a special forum for more than 100 contractors last night and has already started contracting workers who will deliver the critical infrastructure required to build more houses.

Included in the capital works program is an unprecedented $1.5 billion allocated across the SA Water 2024-2028 regulatory period for network growth, with pipes already stockpiled at Virginia ready for work to commence in the coming months.

The scale of the proposed works means there will likely be opportunities for a range of private sector companies, such as small suppliers and sub-contractors, to work with SA Water’s major framework partners to deliver the capital program.

Topics at the Civil Contractors Federation Forum included:

Supply chain model for major and minor projects

Procurement and tender opportunities

Communication engagement

Boosting skills and experience

SA Water will continue to work with the Civil Contractors Federation to build confidence and capacity in the industry to deliver the program.

The full work order schedule will be finalised shortly, with delivery to begin in the coming months.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

Before any pipes go in the ground, it’s critical we start preparing the workforce for what’s required over the next four years.

SA Water is embarking on a huge program of works, and we need to engage with more contractors, suppliers and subcontractors to deliver these projects.

We have bold plans to increase SA Water’s network capacity but this can only happen if we have the workforce on the tools.

It’s important we hold these information sessions to help smaller suppliers learn what’s required when working on Government projects.

Attributable to Rebecca Pickering, CEO of Civil Contractors Federation SA

The Premier and his government are commended for taking active and immediate steps to increase the state’s water and sewer network capacity.

Civil contractors seek to work in lockstep with the State Government and Agencies to ensure that every current and future home, business, and community has a reliable and future-proofed water and sewer network.

Over 100 civil contractors turned out last night, highlighting the industry’s want, capacity, and capability to meet the record $3.3 billion SA Water capital works program commitment.