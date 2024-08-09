Tortilla Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Tortilla Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Tortilla Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tortilla market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $46.43 billion in 2023 to $50.33 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to traditional dietary staple, versatility in culinary applications, shift to healthier alternatives, rise in Mexican and tex-mex cuisine, globalization of food preferences, convenience and ready-to-eat foods.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The tortilla market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $67.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to healthy and nutritious image, plant-based and vegan diets, global fusion cuisine, expansion of breakfast burritos and wraps, rise in snacking culture, sustainability and ethical sourcing.

Growth Driver Of The Tortilla Market

The increase in the number of people suffering from nutritional deficiencies is expected to propel the growth of the tortilla market going forward. Nutritional deficiency refers to the lack of necessary vitamins and minerals in the diet, which can lead to malnutrition and anemia diseases. Tortilla helps prevent nutritional deficiency because they are moderately high in calories and are a good source of protein, vitamins, iron, fiber, and other vitamins. They boost the body's growth and energy with high-potential nutrition.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the tortilla market include GRUMA S.A.B. de C.V, PepsiCo Inc., Easy Food Inc., La Tortilla Factory Inc., Liven S.A., Ole Mexican Foods Inc., Catallia Mexican Foods LLC.

Technological advancement in the manufacturing of tortillas is a key trend gaining popularity in the tortilla market. Major companies operating in the tortilla market are adopting new manufacturing technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Tortilla Chips, Taco Shells, Tostadas, Flour Tortillas, Corn Tortillas, Other Products

2) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

3) By Processing Type: Fresh, Frozen

4) By Source: Wheat, Corn

5) By Distribution Channels: Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the tortilla market in 2023. Latin America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global tortilla market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the tortilla market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Tortilla Market Definition

Tortilla refers to a thin, unleavened flatbread, made of corn flour, filled with cheese, salsa, beans, guacamole, or meat. It is used to scoop up sauced or stewed dishes and contains enough lipids, vitamins, calcium, and magnesium for proper body growth. Tortillas are common in many parts of Mexican food.

Tortilla Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Tortilla Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on tortilla market size, tortilla market drivers and trends, tortilla market major players, tortilla competitors' revenues, tortilla market positioning, and tortilla market growth across geographies. The tortilla market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

